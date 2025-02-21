BNA opens new location in Vernon

Ben Low-On

A new addition has been added to Vernon’s nightlife with the opening of the new BNA.

“We wanted people to come here and feel some pride with it, and make them realize that we are investing in Vernon,” said BNA President, Kyle Nixon about the opening.

BNA was first opened in Kelowna in 2015 and its name originates from the British North America Tobacco Company, the previous owners of the Kelowna location.

BNA is a brewing company aimed at bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds.

“You can bring your kids to come bowling earlier in the day, come with parents, come with friends, a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Nixon.

The Vernon location contains many wacky features, like a 1950s milk truck and duckpin bowling. However, Nixon was drawn to the area just off of Highway 6 because of the actual building itself.

“There was just something special in this building, we love the history. We kept a lot of the cranes and the industrial feel and paid homage with pictures, but then we also wanted to warm the space up,” said Nixon about the design of the bar.

BNA has only been open since Feb. 13 and Nixon says he can already feel that community support.

“The first five days have been nothing but a dream for us. So we just want to thank everybody in Vernon that has come out and if you haven't come out, we hope to see you,” said Nixon.

According to its website, BNA is open daily from 4 p.m. until late.