Motion to block new water service extension applications passes, then fails at Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly Lakes make up the Duteau Creek Reservoir which supplies Greater Vernon Water

A decision to pause accepting Greater Vernon Water (GVW) service area extension applications is on hold – for now.

At the Jan. 22 Regional District of North Okanagan board meeting, a motion was passed that GVW “service area extension applications not be accepted until the next Master Water Plan has been completed.”

But, the motion was re-introduced at the Feb. 19 meeting as two directors told board chair Shirley Fowler, “that they haven't fully understood the ramifications that no more applications can be accepted for an unlimited amount of time.”

Director Kari Gares, a City of Vernon elected official, said she was one of the directors to take issue with the motion. Gares said the issue wasn’t about understanding the ramifications, but rather reconsidering the long-term impact of them.

“I'm not in favour of the motion, and the rationale for that is, I believe it is unfair that we would put a restriction on areas B and C with no time frame attached to it,” said Gares, who noted Vernon is within the existing water boundary and wouldn’t be affected by the pause on applications.

“It's [about] being carte blanche right across the spectrum that says, ‘Sorry, Areas B and C, too bad, so sad until we figure out what the water master plan is and what that timeline is.’”

Director Ruth Hoyte, mayor of Coldstream, estimated the new plan would be done in two to five years.

The previous Greater Vernon Water Master Plan was done in 2017 and aims to provide direction for long-term regional water system planning.

Director Victor Cumming, mayor of Vernon, noted some areas in Electoral Areas B and C are within GVW boundaries.

“I think we're just saying, pull up. Don't extend the boundary of the water system until you know what we have in terms of water support,” said Cumming.

The reconsidered motion failed, meaning service area extension applications will still be accepted – and the motion is going back to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) for further consideration.

Gares then tried to introduce a motion to get a legal opinion on the matter, but directors agreed the discussion should happen at the GVAC first, before being brought up to the board.