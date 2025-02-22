Donations to Vernon food security program tripled

Photo: File photo

Donations to help feed the less fortunate tripled thanks to a ski resort and a charitable foundation.

Vernon's Community Foundation North Okanagan said the Triple Play Matching Initiative, a community-driven fundraising effort led by SilverStar Mountain Resort to support the Good Food Box North Okanagan program has been a huge success.

The campaign kicked off with SilverStar’s Christmas Light Up event, challenging residents to make a difference by contributing to the Good Food Box Donation Matching Initiative.

From December through January, every dollar donated to the Good Food Box program was matched twice — first by the SilverStar Play Forever Fund and again by the Galbraith Family Foundation, turning every $1 donated into $3, resulting in $30,000 of support for local families in need.

“This incredible fundraising initiative empowers the Good Food Box program to provide monthly bins of fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables to families, seniors and individuals facing food insecurity,” said Ginny Scott from SilverStar.

“We are delighted to share that the community’s generosity exceeded expectations, with over $10,000 donated through our SilverStar Play Forever initiative hosted at the Community Foundation. As promised, SilverStar is proud to match this with a cheque for $10,000.”

But the impact didn’t stop there. Thanks to the Galbraith Family Foundation, an additional $10,000 completed the triple play, maximizing the community’s contributions.

A $50 donation was transformed into $150, covering six months of fresh fruit and vegetable boxes for a family.

A $100 donation became $300, providing a full year of healthy, nutritious produce.

While the matching initiative has ended, the need continues. Donations for the Good Food Box can be made at any time by clicking here. Every dollar to directly to supporting families in need.

Beyond the matching initiative, an additional $5,000 in donations was received in February, bringing the total support for the Good Food Box program to $35,000. While these contributions were not eligible for matching, they are equally valuable in expanding the program’s reach and ensuring more families receive access to fresh, nutritious food.

Food security remains a pressing issue in the community, affecting children, seniors and families alike. The Good Food Box program works alongside various local charities and non-profit organizations to meet this growing need.

For more information on the affordability challenges and increased demand for food security in the region, visit the Community Foundation’s latest Vital Signs report.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation has granted $16.6 million to charities working to make our region a better place to live, work and play.