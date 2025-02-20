Township of Spallumcheen warns of possible icy roads

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen is bracing for another blast of winter.

“Expected precipitation and temperatures create perfect environment for icy roads this weekend,” said a press release from the North Okanagan community.

Spallumcheen is advising residents that due to forecasted rainfall from Feb. 21 to 25, there is an increased risk of ice buildup on roads, especially those with gravel surfaces.

“To address icy conditions, the Township will be using our grader to cut ice buildup, followed by sanding operations to improve traction," said the Township. "Road maintenance will be completed throughout the weekend on a priority basis to ensure public safety.”