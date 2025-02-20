Police investigating suspected clandestine lab on a rural property in Spallumcheen

Photo: File photo RCMP investigate a drug lab in this 2024 file photo.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating another suspected drug lab in the region.

Const. Chris Terleksi said police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into a suspected clandestine lab on a rural property in Spallumcheen.

According to the RCMP a clandestine lab is a secret or concealed location where criminals produce or prepare synthetic drugs.

Terleski said the investigation was initiated earlier in the week when officers attended a property on Reservoir Road and observed materials that suggested the possible presence of a drug lab.

As a result, a search warrant was obtained and executed, leading to the discovery of further evidence consistent with the production of drugs.

“It’s expected there will be a continued police presence at the property for several more days,” Terleski said “At this time, there is no immediate risk to the safety of the public. The RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team is deployed and is assisting in assessing and safely processing the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

Not the first drug lab found in the North Okanagan

In October 2024, police dismantled what they described as the largest and most sophisticated fentanyl and methamphetamine drug lab ever found in Canada.

Mounties said the lab, which they called a "superlab," was uncovered during the raid of a rural property in Falkland, between Vernon and Kamloops.

“The combined fentanyl and precursors seized at this facility could have amounted to over 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, which have been prevented from entering our communities or exported abroad,” RCMP said in a press release at the time.

In October, 2018, police raided a “massive clandestine laboratory” on Trinity Valley Road near Lumby.

At the time, the lab was said to be one of the largest ever found in the province.

Officers found large quantities of drugs, including 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine HCl and 660 grams of fentanyl, along with precursor chemicals and waste materials. Police said the cleanup of the site cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.