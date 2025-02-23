Rail Trail fees now aligned in North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Regional Districts

Photo: Luc Rempel

Rail Trail fees have been updated by the Regional District of North Okanagan to align with a neighbouring district.

The original bylaw was adopted in 2024 to regulate the new Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail, and set up a framework for issuing of permits for things like events, farm sales, docks and agricultural crossings.

The RDNO board voted Wednesday to pass a Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail Regulations and Fees Amendment Bylaw which addresses a few errors and omissions.

“And to ensure that RDNO bylaw rules are the same as in the CSRD, on this contiguous corridor that will eventually connect Sicamous to Armstrong,” reads a report to the board.

In 2025, it cost $250 to get an encroachment permit, $100 to get an event, farm sales, or miscellaneous permit, and $1,114 for a dock/upland permit.

Registered easements provincial jurisdiction

The rail trail expansion, and subsequent permits have been lamented by some – farmers protested at the grand opening of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

At the time, one protester, Jeanette Netzel, told Castanet farmers were unhappy with crossing permits being offered. Instead, about 60 farmers wanted a permanent registered easement in their titles which would run with the land if and when it was sold.

Director Christine Fraser said at Wednesday’s board meeting that she'd asked staff about registered easements and why it’s not in the bylaw.

“Staff had said that it's because it's provincial jurisdiction, so that's why it's not in the bylaw and but permits are that's part of the bylaw,” said Fraser.

“So if there's registered easements, they'll have specific language that is recognized.”

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is being built through a three-way partnership between the Regional District of the North Okanagan, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Splatsin.