Vernon Fire Rescue Services said carbon monoxide detectors should be on every floor

It is called the silent killer.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is cased by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels such as natural gas, gasoline or wood.

It can be lethal, but there are things people can do to keep themselves safe.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Deputy Chief Brian Parsons said every home should have a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector.

Parsons said a carbon monoxide tester continually checks the air for any traces of the gas and can detect even a finite amount.

When the gas is detected, an alarm will go off.

“Just like a smoke detector, there should be one on each floor of the home, usually near a sleeping area,” Parsons said, adding it is not advisable to put the detector in the furnace room as trace amounts could set it off.

“Typically they are placed in a bedroom, but definitely on every floor,” Parsons said, adding the alarms have a life span and should be replaced every few years.

And of course, the batteries should be checked regularly.

CO can come from any gas source that is being ignited such as a furnace, gas water heater or a gas appliance.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning would be a flushed red face, almost flu-like symptoms, headaches, dizziness and then, in the end stages, loss of consciousness.

“If you have a headache and are feeling nauseous and the alarm is going off, the recommendation is to call 911 and then exit the building,” Parson said, adding CO displaces the oxygen in your blood cells and will eventually cause death.

Parsons also recommends smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in an RV or travel trailer as well.

“Most RVs use propane, so any type of combustable type of appliance will emit CO,” he cautioned.

For checking smoke detectors, Parsons recommends people do more than simply push the test button, which typically only checks the batter and not necessarily the detector itself.

“It is not checking to see that the detector is doing what it is supposed to do,” he said. “What people should do it light a match, blow it out and hold it underneath the detector and see if it trips.”