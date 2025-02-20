Regional District of North Okanagan looking at bus route from Vernon to Kelowna

Photo: File photo

A Vernon man’s plight to improve the commute between Vernon and Kelowna continues – as the topic was raised at the Regional District of North Okanagan, Wednesday.

Fraser Young started a petition with the goal to connect Route 90, which goes from Vernon to the Kelowna Airport, with Route 97 which moves through downtown Kelowna. This would allow commuters to get downtown without needing to transfer, and wait, to a second bus.

Young has also expressed concerns over how full the 90 is in the morning, and the minimal schedule.

Director Victor Cumming, who is also the mayor of Vernon, brought the issue to the board on Wednesday as the RDNO funds route 90.

“[Vernon] council passed a motion to write a letter of support. So I'd like to bring it back to the RDNO,” said Cumming. “There's a couple odd things with the 90 bus. One is, if you want to go to the airport, you go to the university first, and then wait and then move back.”

RDNO said it’s aware of the lobbying to get the routes changed but there’s challenges to the request.

The 97 bus runs more frequently than the 90 route, connecting the two lines would require a seven fold increase in trips for the 90.

RDNO said BC Transit is working with Young and is looking at ways to fill gaps in the service. Specifically, RDNO has met with the service to look at addressing the 90 bus overcrowding.