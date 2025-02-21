Westshore resident worried about lack of snow removal on busy road

Photo: Merv Baker

Mervin Baker has some serious concerns about maintenance of the road where he lives in Westshore Estates.

The retired senior lives on Westshore Road off of Westside Road and on Tuesday, a truck slid off the road and smashed into a tree on his property.

“It came off of the main road and flew over my upper rock wall and into the trees,” Baker said. “It is a good thing those trees were there or it would have been down in my yard.”

Baker said a women and her two-month-old baby, and two-year-old son were uninjured.

Baker said he cared for the mom and her children in his home, until her husband arrived to take them home.

“Our snow removal here with AIM is pathetic,” Baker said. “I would like to say something positive, but it is just pathetic. In the last two snows, I don't think there has been a plow through here.”

Baker said he lives close to a corner and “usually they put sand” on the road, but he said no sand has been placed on the road that he described as “very slippery.”

“It was slippery again this (Thursday) morning until the sun hits it and it starts to melt,” he said.

“Westshore Road is busy and it is a school bus road. If we do get them (AIM) to come out, it's not a problem, but this time of year they seem to have stopped doing it.”

Baker said he has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit about his concerns.

"Does someone need to die before road maintenance from AIM, which is inadequate, changes? Does a death have to happen before bus routes and other key areas are maintained?" Baker said in an email to the ministry.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and MOT for comment.