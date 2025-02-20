SilverStar Mountain Resort addresses concerns from Vernon-area resort goers

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort Powder Gulch seen on Star's webcam Thursday morning

The SilverStar Mountain Resort general manager is addressing specific concerns from guests after an electrical issue on the Powder Gulch chair lift left some stranded, Tuesday.

On Feb. 18, the Powder Gulch lift was put in a temporary maintenance hold and riders unloaded from the lift. People stuck at the bottom of the chairlift were transported to the Home Run T-Bar by resort operations.

There were also temporary stoppages on the Comet Express lift the same day.

General manager Herwig Demschar posted a letter to the resort's website. He says the mountain is committed to safety and has identified areas for possible improvement following the incident.

“Including how quickly we closed terrain and how closure and transportation plans are communicated to our guests. We will improve in these areas so we can respond more effectively in future incidents,” reads the letter.

“Please know that plans were in place if poor weather or other issues became a factor, and we did have a team of staff at the bottom of Powder Gulch prioritizing the transportation of guests including the elderly, young and those with medical conditions.”

As with all lift incidents, Technical Safety BC has been informed and Demschar says the resort is keeping in contact with them.

Demschar also addressed specific comments wondering if the issues were related to the sale of SilverStar, saying the issues were unrelated.

“We at SilverStar, and the team at POWDR, will continue focusing on providing the best possible experience for our guests and staff through the remainder of the winter ski season and into the summer biking season,” said Demschar.

“I am very proud of our staff for their response and adaptability, as they managed what was a challenging event.”

The resort apologized for the inconvenience and less-than-deal situation.