Vernon man charged with driving without due care and attention in the death of a Splatsin elder

Photo: Facebook Marvyn Machura

A Vernon man has been charged in the pedestrian death of a Splatsin elder on Canada Day 2023.

Marvyn Goerge Machura has been charged with driving without due care and attention in the death of Splatsin First Nation member Harry J. Jones Jr.

Jones was killed while crossing Highway 97A near the Splatsin Community Centre on the evening of July 1, 2023.

Jones, 62, died at the scene. He was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the southbound vehicle.

He was well-known "as a kind person, a talented artist, and a colourful personality. He was an active participant in many of the band's community events," Splatsin Coun. Sabrina Vergata said at the time of the death.

Machura, a local musician, remained at the scene and co-operated with police following the accident.

Machura has no criminal record, but did receive a speeding ticket in Lake Country in October 2020.

Jones Jr.'s death lead to the flashing pedestrian light at the crosswalk, being replaced with a traffic light.

Machura will be back in a Salmon Arm court room Feb. 25 to fix a date.