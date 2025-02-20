Regional District of North Okanagan votes to cancel fund transfer for one year

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan is temporarily eliminating a fund transfer aimed at buying parkland in an effort to reduce a potential property tax increase.

To allow for the future purchase of parkland, money is transferred to the Greater Vernon Trails & Natural Spaces Parkland Acquisition Reserve each year – in 2025, the transfer would have been $865,000.

In January, The Greater Vernon Parks, Recreation & Culture department found it would have needed a 43.1 per cent tax requisition increase to cover its 2025 budget.

To reduce the size of its budget, the RDNO board voted on Wednesday to cancel this years $865,000 fund transfer, which means the department's budget needs 32 per cent more tax requisition this year.

The transfer is put into a reserve fund specifically to acquire parkland – currently, the reserve has a $2.2 million balance.

Staff say if a significant acquisition creates a funding shortfall in the near future, then other reserves could be accessed to cover the gap.

The reduced 32 per cent department budget tax requisition requirement is not the finalized property tax increase that residents will pay this year. More clear amounts will be released on Feb. 26 when the RDNO’s consolidated budget goes before the committee of the whole.