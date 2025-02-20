Vernon author holding launch party for new book

Ben Low-On

Vernon author Natalie Appleton is having a launch event for the release of her book I Want to Die in My Boots.

The event will begin 6:30 p.m. on Apr. 10 at the Bean Scene at 2923 30th Ave – the same day the book will be released.

Appleton’s book is about a woman named Bell Jane. She led a group of cattle thieves in Saskatchewan during the 1920s, and kept under the radar for more than a decade.

Appleton spent more than one year researching and putting the book together.

“I went through newspaper records, birth, death, marriage, border crossing records, things like that. The writing came pretty quickly over a few months,” said Appleton.

Appleton ultimately hopes that this book inspires the women who read it.

“Here was this woman who, like many women, time and again, struggle after struggle, pulled up her boots, faced whatever came her way, and started over and carried on,” said Appleton.

This is the second book she has written. Her debut release is called I Have Something to Tell You and was released in 2018.

She was a journalist before becoming an author and says that the skills she picked up in her first career have helped her writing.

“Just the mere fact of knowing I have to sit down to produce the work. I can't just wait for a moment when inspiration strikes,” said Appleton.

I Want to Die in My Boot will be available for purchase on April 10 online via the publisher.