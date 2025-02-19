Cougars are on the move near Vernon looking for food

Photo: BC government

While there has not been an unusual number of cougar sightings in the Vernon area recently, the big cats are roaming the area.

Wildlife expert Pete Wise said he has heard of three cougar sightings in the past month.

There have been some social media posts recently about cougars being spotted in urban areas, but Wise said it could be the same cat being spotted in different areas as the predators can cover large areas in their quest for food.

“They are down looking for deer. On average a cougar will kill a deer a week,” Wise said. “Where ever you have a large concentration of deer, you are going to find the cats gravitating towards those spots.”

Wise said the most recent sighting, a cougar was spotted Wednesday morning in the East Vernon area.

“There are lots of cats around. It's that time of year, they are on the move and looking for food. They are very active.”

Having said that, Wise said he has not heard of an unusually high number of sightings.

Wise advises people to keep their cats indoors, and not to just let their dog go out in the backyard unattended as a cougar will see both as food.

And should a person come across a cougar, Wise said people need to be aggressive with the large felines “yelling, hooting. I carry a big stick with me and I am prepared to use it. With a cougar you are going to stand your ground and start yelling and throwing things at it.”

For more information on what to around wild animals of all description, visit the Wild Safe BC website.