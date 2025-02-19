Regional District of North Okanagan issues boil water notice in Vernon

Photo: Contributed File photo of a water main fix.

UPDATE 3:46 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with Interior Health has issued a boil water notice following the water main break at 5512 Heritage Drive in Vernon.

All addresses on Heritage Court, 5417-5512 Heritage Dr, and 3001 Allenby Way are on a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN).

A water main break has resulted in a loss of water pressure and increased turbidity in the area. The precautionary BWN will be in effect until sampling confirms the safety of the water as directed by Interior Health.

ORIGINAL 1:12 p.m.

A water main break is affecting about 15 properties in Vernon.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says crews are on site making repairs at the break at 5512 Heritage Drive.

Positive pressure is being maintained, but one fire hydrant is out of service and about 15 properties may be impacted.