Vernon gymnasts among top 25 ranked in Canada

Photo: Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics club

A Vernon gymnastics club has five athletes ranked among the top 25 in the country.

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club recently returned home from the National Team trials at Elite Canada, and for the 25th year in a row the club has had an athlete qualify for the Canadian Team Pool.

“Elite Canada is the highest level event in the country and only the top juniors and seniors from the previous year’s Nationals are invited to participate,” said the club. “Our club was thrilled to have five athletes there as a part of Team BC.”

Noelle Brierley, 16, claimed a spot on the Canadian Team Pool – her success came after a trip to the hospital for the stomach flu mid event when she was dizzy, weak and disoriented. Despite her illness, Brierley qualified in 12th place for the high performance finals and finished fifth in the last final.

The four other club members also competed and are ranked among the top 25: Leila Girard, 14, is 25th overall in the junior level, Pippa Hardy, 14, is 21st overall in the junior level, Clara Cox, 15, is 23rd overall in the senior level, and Camille Hardy, 17, is 21st overall in the senior level.

Great start for club's competition season

Before the National Team trials, Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics club athletes competed at an invitational event in San Diego.

The club also hosted the annual Queen of Hearts Competition in Vernon which had about 200 athletes from all over Western Canada attend.

Their last stop before the national team trials in Regina this past weekend, was the West Coast Cup in Victoria where the Okanagan team won all the golds in the prestigious senior category.

"We could not be more proud of these incredible, strong, brave athletes. They worked hard and they shone brightly, showing exceptional composure,” said the team coach Camille Martens.

"Camille Hardy, Clara Cox and Noelle Brierley worked together to accomplish the incredible feat."