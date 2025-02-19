Vernon man wins $500,000 Extra prize on Dec. 24 Lotto Max draw

Photo: BCLC

It was a Christmas present Rielly Cameron will not soon forget.

Cameron scored a $500,000 Extra prize from the Dec. 24, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

The Vernon resident purchased his ticket from Canco on Okanagan Landing Road and was at home when he discovered the big win.

“I bought the ticket on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning I saw on Facebook that there was an unclaimed ticket in Vernon,” Cameron recalled. “I scanned the ticket (on BCLC’s Lotto! App) and the first thing I said was, ‘I guess we are getting a new house.'”

Besides house hunting, Cameron looks forward to some travel in the near future.

“I’m excited to get my passport ready and go visit some places,” he said.

Cameron said the win is “surreal” and that “anything’s possible.”

In 2024, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $54 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $132 million from Lotto Max.