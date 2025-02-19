Okanagan Indian Band to elect new council and chief March 31

Photo: File photo OKIB Chief Byron Louis

Current Okanagan Indian Band chief Byron Louis is seeking another term in office.

A preliminary list of candidates has been posted to the OKIB website, listing Louis a contender for the band's top job.

However, Louis will have some competition with several other candidates seeking the position.

Jimmy Bonneau, Mary Jack, Rachel Marchand and Dan Wilson have all thrown their hats into the political ring.

For the 10 councillor seats, 37 names are on the candidate list.

The deadline for withdrawals is Saturday, Feb. 22. The official list will then be circulated after that date.

The band will go to the polls March 31.