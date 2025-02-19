Nixon Wenger Vernon Squash Open starts Thursday at The Roster

Photo: Vernon Squash Club

Some of the best squash players in the province will be in Vernon for the Nixon Wenger Vernon Squash Open.

The tournament runs from Feb. 20 to 23, marking the return of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Satellite Event with a $1,500 purse.

The tournament will be held at The Roster Sports Club and presented by the recently formed Vernon Squash Club. The tourney will feature seven draws of all levels, with action kicking off Thursday night at 8 p.m. when local squash pro Peter Trafford takes on Murray Bennetto.

“We are thrilled to bring a PSA event to Vernon, elevating the level of competition while continuing to provide an inclusive and competitive environment for players of all levels,” said Mike Halliwell, tournament organizer. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in BC and beyond, and we’re grateful for the support of our sponsors and the squash community.”

Four of the provinces top players will be at the event:

Sunny Seth, ranked sixth

Akifumi Murakami, ranked 11th

Emilio Carillo, ranked 21st

Jason Herring, ranked 22nd

The third-ranked junior in Canada, Youssef Taha, will also be at the tourney.

The silent auction is open to players and spectators, with all proceeds supporting the Vernon Squash Club.

The public is invited watch the matches and support local and visiting talent.