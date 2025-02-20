Vernon Secondary School AAA girls basketball team heading to provincial championships

Photo: VSS

The Vernon Secondary School senior girls basketball team are off to provincials and they are looking for some help getting there.

The team is currently ranked fourth in B.C. and will represent Vernon at the 75th Provincial Championship at Langley Event Centre Feb. 25 to March 1.

“The team is seeking financial sponsorship to help with their travel costs, any donation helps and tax receipts will be issued,” Brett-Nicole Fitzpatrick said in a Facebook post, adding people can contact her directly to assist the teens in their quest for provincial gold.

Team mom Lisa Fogel said it will not be cheap attending the event with the hotel bill alone for the entire team coming in at around $4,000.

But parents are doing all they can to support the players who placed second in the Valley championships earlier this month to advance to the provincials.

Fogel said the Vernon team will be competing against some of the biggest schools in the province and they will be doing it with some of the youngest players in the tournament.

“The senior girl's team this year is unique. There actually wasn't enough seniors so they had to invite three Grade 10 students to join the team,” Fogel said. “Considering that in the whole mix they have done really well because sometimes they are playing against teams that have a starting squad of all Grade 12s.”