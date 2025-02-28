Vernon RCMP still investigating disappearance of Vernon man

Photo: Facebook/MISSING: Blayne Ferguson

It’s been more than a year since Blayne Ferguson was reported missing, and there’s still no public updates about his case.

Ferguson, who was 27 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on Sept. 21, 2023.

RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn told Castanet that Mounties remain on the case.

“We are still actively investigating and do not have any additional information for release at this time,” said Finn in an email.

Mounties have previously said criminality is suspected in Ferguson’s disappearance.

Ferguson’s family has said they believe him to be dead, and want to find his body to bury him.