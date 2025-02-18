SilverStar Mountain Resort helping guests out from bottom of backside chairlift

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort Powder Gulch seen on Star's webcam

SilverStar Mountain Resort is helping guests out from the bottom of the backside chairlift, according to an alert on its webpage.

The resort closed the Powder Gulch Chair, and the Silverwoods Chair and terrain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the alert it was to assist guests out from the bottom of the backside chairlift.

The resort recently updated the alert to simply notify guests that both chairs and both terrains are closed for the rest of the day.

The situation leading to the closure and requiring assistance remains unknown.

Castanet has reached out to SilverStar Mountain Resort for more information.