Okanagan seniors need help with their aging dogs

Photo: Fletcher's Keep Sandy was recently helped by local foundation to access dental care

A local dog foundation says many seniors need financial help for their aging dogs.

Anita Dunford, executive director of Fletcher's Keep Senior Dog foundation says many senior Okanagan residents have reached out to her as they’ve been struggling with their own health, rising costs, and can’t afford medical/dental care for their beloved senior dogs.

To raise awareness, the foundation is sharing a recent situation where it helped senior dog owner, Alana, whose pup needed urgent dental care, but was unable to afford pet insurance or the dental procedure.

“I feel Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation saved her life,” said Alana.

“Sandy ended up having 21 teeth pulled due to severe periodontal disease. I could never have afforded to get her treated, and the thought of her being in pain or having to surrender her was horrifying. Their outstanding help has enabled us to stay together for many years.”

February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and Fletcher’s Keep is using the month to urge residents to take part in its BC Gaming 50/50 draw.

Tickets are available online, starting at $5 and half the jackpot goes to a winner in March. The other half of the draw will go to Fletcher’s Keep and help pet owners afford medical and dental care for senior dogs in need.

“This is about more than just teeth,” said Dunford.

“For many struggling pet owners, especially seniors, a dog is their lifeline - their best friend, family, and only companion. With this 50/50 draw, we can help preserve the human-canine bond, keep pets and their people together, and ensure these loyal companions get the care they deserve.”