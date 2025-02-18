North Okanagan dog control seeks additional shelters beyond BC SPCA

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of dog at old BC SPCA building before its closure

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking to update its dog control bylaw as the BC SPCA is not always able to take impounded dogs when needed.

According to a staff report submitted to the Board of Directors ahead of its meeting on Wednesday, the current RDNO bylaw states when an impounded dog is not reclaimed by its owner within 72 hours it’s transferred to the BC SPCA for possible adoption.

Occasionally, the BC SPCA is at capacity and cannot take the impounded dogs which means the animals are in RDNO care for longer.

“In cases where the BC SPCA cannot accommodate impounded dogs, RDNO will be authorized to transfer dogs to other reputable organizations, such as the Okanagan Humane Society, which can assist with adoption and care," reads the report.

“RDNO will seek out local shelters or animal welfare organizations that can take in dogs, reducing the reliance on the BC SPCA and ensuring that healthy dogs have a better chance of being adopted,” reads the report.

The district says the update would provide additional resources to handle the surrender and adoption process.

Vernon’s brick and mortar BC SPCA location closed in November 2023 due to safety issues with the building. The animal centre has continued to have a presence in the community, with animals being brought to neighbouring community SPCA shelters.

The RDNO board will have a chance to discuss the change at its meeting tomorrow.