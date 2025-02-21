Concert highlighting broadway lights playing at the Vernon & District Community Arts Centre

Photo: File Photo

Musicians Neville Bowman and Melina Schein, along with the Okanagan show band Manhattan Skyline Orchestra, will be performing at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

“Broadway Lights, Vegas Nights” depicts classic characters and stories in a contemporary way. It will feature iconic songs and multimedia elements spanning from Sinatra’s swing to contemporary Broadway classics.

The one-night show will be on May. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.