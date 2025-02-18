Major valve testing means water might be cloudy: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of North Okanagan is testing a major valve in the Greater Vernon Water system which may cause increased cloudiness in water.

Customers in the Silver Star Foothills, East Hill, South BX, and North BX may be affected.

RDNO says the proactive testing of a major valve on Black Rock Road could change the direction of water flow within the system increasing turbidity from Feb. 18 to 21.

Customers might also notice a change in water pressure during this time.

Water access will remain during the testing and RDNO will take precautions to ensure water quality meets standards.

Some customers in the immediate area surrounding the works will be notified directly by the operations crews.

Customers who see cloudiness should run a cold water tap until the water has cleared, an outside tap is preferred.