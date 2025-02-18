Vernon athletes played key roles on many UBCO Heat teams

Photo: UBCO Heat/ Will Thompson

The UBCO Heat wrapped up their regular season this past weekend and many Vernon/Coldstream athletes played key roles in each team's success.

Kelsey Falk had a standout senior season for the women’s basketball team.

The Vernon Secondary School native started 19 games this season, averaging 8.8 points, 0.397 field goal percentage, and team-high 6.6 rebounds per game.

Falk is the all-time rebounder in Heat history with 907 to date. She is also top three for games started at 92.

The women’s team plays in the first round of playoffs against the Regina Cougars Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Vancouver.

Olivia Tymkiw and Madison Gardner represented Coldstream and Vernon on the women’s volleyball team.

Tymkiw played in 58 sets for the Heat this season on the right side. The senior was fifth on the team in total kills with 56 and fourth in service aces per set at 0.37.

Gardner was a constant in the middle the whole season, appearing in 58 sets this season. She led the team in attack efficiency at .358 and was second in blocks per set with 0.79.

The team finished with a 6-14 record, falling just short of a playoff position.

Fourth-year guard Leon Schenker played a big role for the men’s basketball team.

The Vernon Secondary School alumni played in a team-high 23 games, starting 12 of them. He averaged 7.1 points and two rebounds per game.

He set a career-high in points this season at 24 in a game against the UBC Thunderbirds.

The men’s basketball team finished the season with a 4-19 record.