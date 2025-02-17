Team VernKam drops opening game at 2025 U18 Canadian Curling Championships

Photo: Curling Canada

Team VernKam lost their opening matchup at the U18 Canadian Curling Championships in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Their opening game was against Team Desormeau, the number two team from Alberta. Team Desormeau took an early 5-0 lead after two ends and never looked back. Team VernKam scored two in the third end and one in the fifth, but those were the only points they put on the board.

Team Desormeau scored four more points to put the game away in six ends by a score of 9-3.

Team VernKam, made up of lead Alicia Evans, second Ivy Jensen, third Bethany Evans and skip Ava Ardnt have five more games left in pool play. These games will determine if they qualify out of pool play into the championship bracket.

The championship has already gotten off to a rocky start due to a snowstorm. In a release, it says that many teams have arrived late, with some not even making it to the competition yet.

Sunday’s games were moved to Monday and the rest of the tournament was re-worked to allow late-arriving teams to play a full round-robin slate.

The updated draw can be found here.