Photo: Darren Handschuh

North Okanagan RCMP have ruled out criminality in the deaths of two people.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, RCMP conducted a wellbeing check at a residence on Stickle Road. Police gained entry to the residence and found two people deceased.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how and when they came to their unexpected deaths.

The family of the deceased have been notified.