65th Vernon Winter Carnival one of the most successful years post pandemic

The 65th Vernon Winter Carnival brought the community together for ten days of fun during one of the coldest winter months.

The event officially wrapped up on Feb. 16.

“We're so happy with the support from the community, the volunteers, all the sponsors, event holders, and this amazing North Okanagan community,” said Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Vicki Proulx about this year's carnival.

Vernon Winter Carnival had over 100 events run throughout the city. Recurring events like the parade and the hockey tournament brought the carnival sparkle to the city. Carnival also had many new events for people to enjoy.

“To see so many people come out despite the really cold temperatures we saw during the festival was really fantastic,” said Proulx.

This year's theme was Back to the 80s and many Vernonites dressed in their brightest neon while taking in events across the city.

"The theme was so amazing this year, I think everyone really jumped on board with it. Hopefully, we can get a theme that's just as popular as the Back to the 80s was,” said Prolux.

Prolux also told Castanet that this year's carnival was one of the biggest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've definitely seen some changes over the last few years, and having to adapt after COVID and changes that are happening in the world. We just love to see the growth every year of this festival and going into 65 years —going into 66 next year — it's really incredible to see how many people are still embracing this tradition,” said Prolux

The Vernon Winter Carnival committee will soon start taking ideas for next year's theme.