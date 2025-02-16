Team VernKam looking to bring Canadian U18 curling championship back to the Okanagan

Photo: Vernon Curling Team VernKam with coach David Arndt. Ivy Jensen is in the middle

Vernon has representation at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this week.

Team VernKam, consisting of skip Ava Arndt, second Ivy Jensen, third Bethany Evans, and lead Alicia Evans, hopes to bring the championships back to the Okanagan.

Vernon’s Ivy Jensen said VernKam came together when the four competed against each other at the InterCity Jr. Curling League.

“We met in grade seven, so we were about 13 [years old]. We didn't start competing together in provincials until about four years ago,” said Jensen.

“I wish more kids in Vernon, especially in the Okanagan, knew about the league because that's how you develop and create provincial teams,” Jensen added.

21 teams from each gender will be divided into pools of seven. Each team will play six round-robin games with the top from each pool advancing to the championship bracket.

With the championship at stake, Jensen says the team will be leaning on the friendship to help get through the difficult moments.

"We've been together for so long, this has been end game for a while. There's a reason why we've been so successful, and I think that's truly because of how good of friends we are,” said Jensen.

Going into the championships, team VernKam is enjoying their last competition together.

The team will be going their separate ways after the tournament. Ava Ardnt and Bethany Evans will curl at the University of Alberta and Evans will be focusing on university.

“It's really nice that this event is going to be our last because this has kind of been our goal for so long. It's the title and getting to wear the red jacket and having the honour of getting to hold the Canadian flag in a different way,” said Jensen

The Canadian U18 Curling Championships will be held from Feb. 16 until Feb. 22.