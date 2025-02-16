Predator Ridge to hold hiring fair for upcoming summer season

Photo: Predator Ridge

Predator Ridge is gearing up to welcome new team members for the summer season.

The annual Predator Ridge Hiring Fair is being held on Feb. 22.

“We understand that summer is a time to play, explore, and soak in everything this incredible region has to offer. That’s why we provide flexible roles that allow our team members to build a rewarding career and work experience while still making the most of their time outside of work,” said Krista Frasz, Predator Ridge assistant general manager, in a press release.

Predator Ridge is looking to increase its employees this summer season; a boost from the 125 employees on board year-round. There are jobs open in all departments including turf care, golf operations, and accommodations.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Commonage Ballroom. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, based on arrival and do not require appointments.

Candidates can view open positions here.