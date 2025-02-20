Trevor Seibel named new Chief Administrative Officer for Armstrong

Photo: City of Armstrong

Armstrong's new CAO is no stranger to the area.

Trevor Seibel has been named the Chief Administrative Officer of the North Okanagan community.

“We are thrilled to have Trevor join us,” said Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer. “With his extensive experience as an auditor, financial officer and Chief Administrative Officer, council and I are excited to welcome such a highly qualified individual to our team.”

Seibel brings 25 years of leadership experience in local government, most recently serving as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City of West Kelowna.

He started his professional career as a local government auditor before moving into the role of Chief Financial Officer for the District of Tumbler Ridge.

Seibel was with the District of Coldstream from 2009 to 2023, first in the role of Director of Financial Administration before taking over as Chief Administrative Officer in 2013. In 2023 he moved into the role of Deputy CAO with the City of West Kelowna.

In addition to his professional experience, Seibel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, a diploma in Local Government Management from the University of Victoria, and certificates in Local Government Statutory Administration and Executive Management from the Board of Examiners.

“I am grateful to Armstrong City Council for the opportunity to serve as their next CAO. I look forward to working with Council, staff, and the community to continue building Armstrong as 'The Heart of Country',” Seibel said.