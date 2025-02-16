Vernon residents have always sought out a good time

Photo: Vernon Museum A group picnic circa 1900.

Having fun is such a sublime part of life, but the ways we unwind and pass the time have not remained constant throughout the ages. At the turn of the 20th century life was very different in the region. People worked hard, but they played hard as well, and activities ranged from everything to jolly dances and community get-togethers, hunts, friendly sport competitions, skating, swimming and more.

Balls and receptions were popular gatherings frequently put on by the local lodges and everyone and anyone, provided they were well behaved, was often invited. Large groups would gladly ride together from Lumby to Vernon for such cheerful occasions, a journey that would take about three hours by sleigh. The Aberdeen family held many such functions and consequently had a notable impact on not only the area’s settlement, but society as well.

Many churches held activities such as ice cream and strawberry festivals which featured Japanese paper lanterns strung with real candles. Many times the best way to meet someone special to romantically “court” was at a church function, so it was advantageous for one to be a part of the church, especially when the ratio of women to men was so low in the region.

Sports such as hockey, rugby, cricket, tennis and polo were also popular, and then there were riding parties. Groups would join together to hunt game such as coyotes, finishing with afternoon tea, or supper and a dance.

According to accounts, “Due to the preponderance of English immigrants among the population, many of the valley’s recreational and social activities had a distinctive English character - although the particulars were often altered to suit the country.

More risky pastimes enjoyed by some included a drink, or two, or three in the local hotel; a well thought-out practical joke; or even a rattlesnake hunt. Seasonally, the winter brought tobogganing and skating parties and the summer, row boat rides and swimming as people attempted to stay cool down in the notoriously hot region.

This, of course, is not an exhaustive account, as many non-English and Indigenous inhabitants of the region have their own unique pastimes. While some have faded over time and others have remained, one clear constant that has stayed with us is a community’s need to blow off steam, play, and connect with each other. That will never change.

Pamela Ralston is the Marketing and Programming Coordinator for the Vernon Museum and Archives.