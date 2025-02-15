Someone broke into Vernon's Swan Lake Motors early Saturday morning

Photo: Swan Lake Motors

Vernon's Swan Lake Motors has been the victim of crime – again.

The family run business has had several cases of theft over the past few years with the latest occurring early Saturday morning.

Joe Skerritt, withe auto dealership, said the latest incident is disheartening.

“As I clean up the shattered glass in the early hours of the morning, I find myself asking—is this just how it is now? Do I have to go to bed every night wondering if this will be the night?” Skerritt said in a Facebook post.

“The worst part? The thief knew exactly where to go and brought the tools to get what they wanted. This wasn’t random — it was planned.

“We are a small, family-run business that works hard to provide for our community. We can't keep paying for these thieves while trying to stay afloat.”

Skerritt told Castanet the break in was the latest in a string of thefts over the past few years that included two vehicles.

Skerritt is asking for residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance and ring cam footage.

“If anyone has door cam footage from PV Road between 2:40 and 3:10 a.m., please check your cameras. The suspect was on foot and carrying a small safe. Any information would be greatly appreciated,” Skerritt said.

“We’re just trying to run an honest business, and this kind of loss hurts more than just the bottom line.”

The Vernon RCMP are involved and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.