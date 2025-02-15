Vernon's Archway Society praises conviction in sexual assault case from 2004

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace said a conviction in a sexual assault case from 2004 shows there is no expiration date on being held accountable.

On Feb. 5, Keith Chase was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl more than 20 years ago.

Chase was first convicted in March of 2022 on one count of sexual assault involving the teem. Chase successfully appealed the conviction and a retrial was ordered.

The victim was friends with Chase’s daughter and he was the coach of the girls’ hockey team. She was sleeping over at Chase’s family home when the sexual assault took place.

In a press release, Monica Kriese, Archway community engagement co-ordinator, said given that the offence occurred more than two decades ago, Justice Sheri Donegan acknowledged that the passage of time would inevitably impact the memories of the key witnesses and the defence had highlighted to portray them as unreliable witnesses.

“[The victim’s] memories of the central features of her evidence, that is the three incidents of sexual activities with Mr. Chase in his home that night, were clear, unshaken and consistent throughout her evidence,” said Donegan in her decision.

“There is no question that she correctly identified Mr. Chase as the person involved in these events that night — all of the events."

Donegan also pointed to the victim's ability to remember a number of small details about the assault and being forthright in aspects she was unable to remember as a point of credibility.

“Guilty verdicts in past sexual assault cases in Canada are crucial for both survivors and the justice system. They validate the experiences of survivors, affirming that their suffering is real and that perpetrators can be held accountable, even years later," Kriese said.

"This recognition helps break the silence surrounding sexual violence, encouraging more survivors to come forward, knowing that justice is possible regardless of how much time has passed. Additionally, it sets legal precedents, reinforcing that the courts take these crimes seriously and that evidence, even in historical cases, can lead to convictions.”

Archway said guilty verdicts also send a strong message to those who commit sexual assaults that accountability does not have an expiration date.

“Perpetrators cannot assume that the passage of time will shield them from legal consequences. This deterrent effect can contribute to a cultural shift in which sexual violence is less tolerated, and consent is better understood and respected. By securing convictions in past cases, the legal system upholds the principle that justice should not be limited by time, fostering a society where survivors feel supported and offenders are held responsible for their actions," Kriese said.

Archway pointed out that in Canada, the age of consent for sexual activity is 16 years old. It's important to note that even if a 16 or 17 year old consents to sexual activity, it is considered illegal if the partner is in a position of trust or authority, or if there is any exploitation or dependency involved.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122. All programs are easily accessible, free of charge and confidential.