Vernon councillor seeking clarity on Cultural Centre tax implications

Photo: Ben Low-On

An elected official working with both Vernon and the Regional District of North Okanagan would like better clarity about the tax implications of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

Coun. Brian Guy, who is also an alternate RDNO director, raised the future tax increase at Wednesday’s Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. Guy said the most recent tax implication estimates of $114 per household from the City of Vernon differs from the $92 increase estimation from the RDNO.

“It’s kind of close, but it's kind of far, too, apart. It's about 25 per cent different,” said Guy.

He’d like to see the RDNO financial team and the City of Vernon financial team work together “so that we can be clear on what the tax impact actually is for the cultural centre.”

RDNO general manager of finance, Stephen Banmen, explained that RDNO budget documents have yet to be finalized and “better numbers are coming” at the end of February.

Banmen also said estimations will vary on a number of factors, just like final tax payments will.

“There are different ranges of assessed values and averages within each of those jurisdictions,” said Banmen.

“Sometimes the municipalities will take a very specific example: ‘here's the average single family dwelling, this is what I think.’ Our number was not an average single family dwelling, it was an average residential property so that takes into account multi-family dwellings.”

Confusion over project responsibility

The GVCC has been a point of confusion for residents, with many thinking the City of Vernon is making the decisions about the centre.

That’s not the case.

While the centre is being built in Vernon and the city’s name is in the title, the GVCC is an RDNO project – the City of Vernon makes no choices for the centre nor will its taxes increase due to the centre.

But, to make the situation more confusing, Vernon residents must pay property taxes to the RDNO and the City of Vernon does collect taxes on the RDNOs behalf – meaning Vernon residents are paying for the centre.

Another part of the convoluted situation - multiple, but not all, City of Vernon elected officials serve on the RDNO committee and board which ultimately approve GVCC decisions.

They’re given the positions because they’ve been elected to the city and the RDNO has proportional representation of member municipalities and electoral areas on its board.