Multiple trees cut down at Kin Beach in Vernon for safety reasons

Photo: Contributed Trees removed at Kin Beach laying on the sand

Beach goers in Vernon may have noticed multiple trees cut down along Kin Beach this week as part of on-going danger tree removal.

Kendra Kryszak, parks and public spaces manager with the City of Vernon, says the tree removal is to keep the public safe.

“As part of the city's annual maintenance program, crews have been removing the large cottonwood trees for over the past eight years to reduce the risk of public safety on those lands,” said Kryszak.

“The trees are past their life expectancy, and they've become increasingly hazardous to the public. The cottonwood trees have less stability, I would say, than other mature trees and their branches do pose more of a significant risk of them falling and whatnot.”

Kryszak said crews have been working to remove trees left on the beach, and the clean up was expected to be finished by the end of the day Friday.

More trees are being planted to replace the removed trees and once they grow large enough, the rest of the cottonwoods will most likely be removed. Right now, some mature trees remain for birds and other animals.

“The planning department has a tree succession plan, and they're reviewing city funds as well as grant funds to implement a plan in the fall for doing that,” said Kryszak.

Kryszak says crews are doing ongoing monitoring, and will leave trees up as long as possible.