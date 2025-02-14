Vernon Winter Carnival Family Fun Park Wheel of Fortune features thousands in prizes

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon Winter Carnival volunteer Marti Geroux shows off some of the more than 80 prizes that she has gathered for the Spin To Win event at Saturday's Family Fun Park.

Spin to Win and collect your prize at the Vernon Winter Carnival Saturday.

The 19+ only event at the Family Fun Park features more than $6,000 in prizes including the grand prize of one flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. The prize has no cash value, taxes, fees, and surcharges are not included and blackout dates and restrictions apply. The prize is valued at more than $2,000.

In addition to the big prize, carnival volunteer Mart Giroux has sourced more than 80 additional prizes, including Jazz Club tickets, a cat basket from Total Pet, a flight from Discovery Aviation, H&R Block tax returns, a wine tasting at Angry Otter Winery and several gift baskets.

Every prize is worth more than the $20 fee per spin. When a prize is taken off the wheel, another is added until all the prizes are won.

Family Fun Park start at 2 p.m. at the BX Elementary School Parking lot.

- with files from Wayne Emde