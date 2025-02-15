Lots to do today at the Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Facebook

The 65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is wrapping up this weekend and there is a full slate of activities to take part in.

The popular Chili Cookoff takes place today from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Vernon.

With 'passports' in hand, people will visit participating restaurants and choose which one made the best chili.

The Vernon Figure Skating presents Back to the '80s on Ice, is at Kal Tire Place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $8.

The “totally radical” Polar Bear Swim takes place at Paddlewheel Park. Registration is at noon, with the swim taking place at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for groups of four with the “cold, hard cash” going towards programs at Mission Hill Elementary School.

The Chocolate Express stops at Cottons Chocolates from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a post Valentine's Day chocolate-making class.

And starting at 2 p.m. at the BX Elementary School parking lot, 5849 Silver Star Road, is the Family Fun Park.

The popular event features numerous outdoor activities including the beloved human foosball, street hockey, broomball, an 80's dance party under the Vernon Winter Carnival Igloo.

The evening's festivities end with a bang as fireworks light up the night sky.

The 52nd annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee carries on today and wraps up Sunday at Kal Tire Place north.

For more information visit the winter carnival website.