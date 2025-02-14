Vernon Winter Carnival Snowglobe Concert takes place this evening at the recreation centre

Photo: YouTube

Get your neon clothes and big hair ready for the Vernon Winter Carnival Snowglobe Concert.

The biggest '80s retro party of the year takes place in the Creekside Conference Centre of the Vernon recreation complex tonight.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, with general admission at 7 p.m.

Presented by A&W, the party features the sounds of '80s cover bands Pound Sign, Groovalicious and special guest DJ Neko.

General admission tickets are $35 per person, with VIP tickets selling at $60.

Continuing at the 65th annual event is Arrest the Best, where friends, family and co-workers are nominated to be arrested by Carnival Cops and must pay a fine before being released from faux jail. All funds raised go back into supporting the Vernon Winter Carnival.

And the 52nd Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament continues at Kal Tire Place North.

Rudy Poeschek, Brent Gilchrist, Troy Mick, Jason Podollan, Andrew Ebbett and Curtis Lazar are all tournament alumni who went on to sign with NHL teams.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the concert, visit the carnival website.