32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction Project restarts next week

Photo: City of Vernon

A major construction project in Vernon is scheduled to continue this week.

The 32nd Avenue and 38th Street Reconstruction Project is scheduled to restart Tuesday, marking an important step toward completing essential upgrades to road, sidewalk, drainage and utilities infrastructure.

"After a pause in the late fall, this crucial project is expected to resume over the next two weeks to ensure its completion by spring 2025. This week, the contractor is scheduled to begin mobilizing to the work site with construction beginning on Feb. 18, after the Family Day long weekend,” said the City of Vernon in a press release.

Remaining work includes the final stages of underground utility installation, construction of retaining walls, sidewalks, a multi-use path, curbs and gutters, paving and line painting.

During construction, 32nd Avenue will remain open to local traffic, while through traffic will be redirected to 30th Avenue via Alexis Park Drive and Bellavista Road.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and adhere to traffic control signage when traveling near the construction zone.

“The project is part of Vernon city council's commitment to replacing aging infrastructure that is essential to providing reliable municipal services. This project is being partially funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia through the Canada Community-Building Fund.”

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2025, visit the city’s website.