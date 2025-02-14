BNA Brewing Vernon officially open to the public

Photo: Darren Handschuh

BNA Brewing opened its doors to the Vernon public last night for the first time.

The Nixon Hospitality Group confirmed to Castanet the Vernon iteration of the popular Kelowna bar and eatery opened on Feb. 13.

The public has been watching the brewery take shape over the past few months as construction was ongoing at the old Finning building on Kalamalka Lake Road.

"Ever wonder about the story of the place that’s soon to be BNA Vernon? This isn’t just any building — it’s a slice of Vernon’s industrial history. Back in the day, this was where Finning Canada set up shop in the North Okanagan," reads a post to the BNA Brewing Instagram page.

"While we add a modern twist, we're making sure those cool, historic vibes shine through."

The bar has activities like bowling and an arcade as well as food and booze.

According to the BNA Brewing Vernon website, there’s still reservations available tonight for people still without Valentine's Day plans.

The brewery opens daily at 4 p.m. at 1714 Kalamalka Lake Rd.