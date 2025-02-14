Police are still investigating 2023 double murder in Coldstream

Photo: RCMP Anyone with information on the men in the photos are asked to contact RCMP.

It has been two years since a double murder rocked Coldstream.

Jan. 17, 2025 marked the second anniversary of deaths of Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann at a home in the 8500 block of Clerke Road.

On Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:32 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at the residence.

Upon arrival, two bodies were discovered inside the home and a third person was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. The deaths were deemed suspicious and as a result the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) took conduct of the investigation.

In a Friday press release, police said the case remains a priority and the investigation is actively ongoing.

“There are people out there with knowledge of the deaths of Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

“This investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU and It is important to police that the person(s) responsible be held accountable.”

SED MCU investigators are also reaching out to the public in an effort to identify two men who are persons of interest and have not yet been identified, or come forward to speak with investigators.

This investigation remains a priority for police and to protect the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided.

Anyone with information about the murders of Camilo Alonso and/or Jacob Rommann is asked to contact the SED MCU Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.