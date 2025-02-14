Hockey tournament kicks off in Vernon

Ben Low-On

The 52nd annual Coca-Cola Classic kicked off at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Thursday.

The four-day hockey tournament has U13 teams from across Canada and the U.S. competing against each other.

Each team plays five matches, with the final game being in an A, B, C, or D final.

The committee hand-picks seven teams out of the 30 applicants to form a high-level tournament.

“We try to make it like the NHL or as big of a show as we can for them. It’s a great experience,” said committee member, Jaron Chasca.

This is one of the highest-level tournaments for this age group in the Okanagan. Now professional players like Curtis Lazar, Jason Podollan, and Rudy Poeschek have previously competed in the classic.

“We’ve had many junior players come through the Vernon Minor Hockey program and go onto play Junior Hockey, Sign Scholarships,” said Chasca.

No matter the result for each team, Chasca says this tournament helps these kids grow as players and people.

“Hockey is our nation, most of us grew up playing it. It’s just a great sport and good for teamship. It shows good value in every young kid growing up in Canada,” said Chasca.

The tournament is one of over 100 events happening during the Vernon Winter Carnival, which runs until Feb. 16