District of Coldstream holding open house Feb. 20 gain public input on programs

Coldstream is hosting an open house Feb. 20, to gather public input about the district’s Active Transportation Network and the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood Area plans.

The open house, at the Coldstream Community Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Rd., goes from 4 to 7 p.m.

District staff and consultants will be available to present information about the Active Transportation Network plan and share some of the ideas council has received regarding the North Kalamalka Neighbourhood.

The public will have an opportunity to add and share their own thoughts and vision for the future. Transportation, beach access, dog beaches and parking are just some of topics and ideas that have been brought forward, but there may be many more and staff says they wants to hear what they are.

The district’s FireSmart co-ordinator will also be on hand to provide information about the FireSmart Program and can share tips for FireSmarting your property.

Written submissions can be sent to by email, [email protected]. They can also be mailed or dropped off to the district office addressed to Open House, 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream, BC, V1B 1L6.