Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce launches Tariff Business Resources Page

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched a resource page to help local businesses navigate the possibility of US tariffs.

The chamber launched the page in conjunction with Chamber of Commerce Week that wraps up Friday.

“As a chamber, we are committed to championing the success of businesses and non-profit organizations in Greater Vernon,” said Kirndeep Nahal, chamber president. “This week is an opportunity to recognize the tireless efforts of chambers across B.C., who advocate for business-friendly policies, provide networking and development opportunities and help drive economic prosperity.”

The Tariff Business Resources Page is an online hub designed to help businesses navigate tariffs, trade regulations, and their impact on operations. This resource provides insights for companies looking to manage costs and remain competitive.

The chamber has also launched the Growth Accelerator Program, an initiative designed to help businesses scale and succeed through mentorship, strategic planning, and support to companies aiming for rapid growth.

In addition to launching new initiatives and hosting key events, the Greater Vernon Chamber continues to be a leading advocate for policies that benefit the business community. From addressing housing affordability to supporting workforce development and lobbying for fair trade regulations, the chamber plays a critical role in ensuring Greater Vernon remains a thriving place to do business.