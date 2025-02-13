Vernon's Shanda Hill looking for sponsors amid transition to full-time ultra athlete

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Shanda Hill is already known globally as one of the top ultra athletes in the world, and for 2025 she is setting her sights on even more amazing feats of endurance.

Hill is the only person on the planet to have completed three double deca races. A double deca is the equivalent of 10 Ironman triathlons.

Last year she completed the world's first triple deca race in Italy, which was hailed as the toughest race in the world.

For 2025, Hill is attempting to break the men’s world record by completing 51 Iron-distance triathlons in a single year.

From March 7 to 23, Hill will be competing in the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon in South Africa.

The event marks South Africa's first-ever Deca Ultra Triathlon, organized by a seasoned triathlete and is an IUTA: International Ultra Triathlon Association recognized event.

This prestigious race will see Hill take on one of the most gruelling challenges in the world of ultra-endurance sports, once again showcasing her ability to push human limits and inspire others to embrace their own potential.

She will then have a couple months to rest up before heading to Brazil for the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon May 1 to 16.

The Brazil Ultra Tri is hailed as a highlight of the international triathlon calendar.

Then in June, Hill will will compete in the Double Ultra Triathlon, a 2x Iron Distance event held in Emsdetten, Germany.

To achieve these goals, Hill has made some changes in her personal life. She announced in January on her Facebook page that she was “taking the leap to become a full-time Ultra Triathlete.”

Until now, Hill was working as a landscaper when she was not setting world records in endurance racing.

To make her dream of being a full-time ultra athlete a reality, Hill is in need of sponsors.

A range of sponsorship packages are available.

For more information on Hill and to become a sponsor, visit her website.