Coldstream wants ministry to take responsbility for sewage permits

Photo: Spokane Excavation File photo of sewage work done in Coldstream

The District of Coldstream will request the Ministry of Health take responsibility for all sewage/septic permit applications.

Coldstream mayor Ruth Hoyte informed the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee at Wednesday’s meeting that the district will be bringing a resolution forward to the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

“This sort of came from the gap that we sort of discovered where nobody wants to authorize it, nobody wants to sign off on it – for heaven's sake somebody’s got to sign off on it,” said Hoyte at the meeting.

"I don’t think it should be the responsibility of GVAC or RDNO to sign off on that, and the ministry has to take responsibility."

The full resolution would require the Ministry of Health to be responsible for all permit applications for on-site sewage systems, especially when there’s more than one on site.

It’s not the only resolution the district is bringing forward, it will also request the province install wildfire detection technology in wildland urban interface areas.

The technology aims to catch wildfires early and in theory put them out quicker.

Hoyte said in the meeting that the district hopes the detection technology would then go into Kal Park.