Vernon Search and Rescue advises to check ice thickness before venturing onto it

Photo: Paul Boyko It is important to check the thickness of ice before venturing onto it.

It has been cold in the region for the past two weeks and lakes, rivers and creeks are starting to be covered on ice, but caution is being urged for anyone heading onto a frozen body of water.

That message was driven home this week after an 18-year-old man fell through the ice in Salmon Arm.

“I am going to 100 per cent advocate that everybody check the thickness,” Coralie Nairn, with Vernon Search and Rescue said Thursday.

“Ice varies depending on the lake water itself, the depth of the water, wind load, how cold it's been. And just because we have had cold weather like we have had in the past two weeks, does not that the ice itself is in good condition.”

And checking the ice is a simple task.

Nairn said people can use a cordless drill with a large drill bit to drill a hole in the ice. A simple tape measure can then be used to see how thick the ice really is. Several such drill holes should be made if activity is covering a large area - such as shinny hockey - as ice thickness can vary.

“I like to say six inches then you know you're going to be solid, depending on what you are doing out there and how many people,” she said. “If you are loading the ice, it's really good to have a significant amount. If it's a vehicle, you want a good eight to 12 inches for a small vehicle.”

She also advises people observe how the ice itself looks.

Clear ice is the strongest and if it looks like hard-packed snow it needs to be “significantly” thicker.

“It is unstable ice,” Nairn warned. “And definitely don't go on any ice over moving water. That is not recommended, if you fall through you are under the ice and you are going with the current.”

Nairn also warns that the closer it is to open water, the thinner and more unstable the ice gets.

People have been venturing onto the ice on Okanagan Lake near Kin Beach, and Swan Lake.